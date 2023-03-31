Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,444 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,583. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

