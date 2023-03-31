Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,604 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 2,319,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,095. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

