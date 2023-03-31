Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 130.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

