Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of BNR remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 158,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,052. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

