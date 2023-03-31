Busey Wealth Management Buys 46 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.