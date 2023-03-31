Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.45 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.