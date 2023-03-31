Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

