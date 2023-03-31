Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

