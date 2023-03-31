Busey Wealth Management Has $41.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

