Busey Wealth Management Has $654,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

