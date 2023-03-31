Busey Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

