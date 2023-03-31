Busey Wealth Management Sells 119 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

