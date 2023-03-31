Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,602 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

