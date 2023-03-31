Busey Wealth Management Sells 427 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

