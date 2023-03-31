Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 117.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

CLSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,274. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

