Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Position Lessened by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

