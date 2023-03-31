Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $695,166. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

