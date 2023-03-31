Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.50. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,248 shares.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.