Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 1,005,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,079. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.