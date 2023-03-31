Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 108,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

