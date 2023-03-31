Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in March

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENDTF stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.77.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.