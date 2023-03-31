Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
DraftKings Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.91 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.