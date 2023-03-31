Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $491.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

