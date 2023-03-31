Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.97.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

