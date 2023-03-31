Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 3,928 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 1,013,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,207. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 519.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,696 shares of company stock worth $1,623,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

