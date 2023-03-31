Capital CS Group LLC Has $58.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 65.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.44. The company had a trading volume of 621,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.