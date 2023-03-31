Capital CS Group LLC Sells 563,128 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Capital CS Group LLC lowered its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,128 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WM Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WM Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

About WM Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 69,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

