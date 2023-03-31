Capital CS Group LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital CS Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,812,800. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

