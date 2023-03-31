Capital CS Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $844.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

