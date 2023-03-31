Capital Financial Services LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.