Capital Financial Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

