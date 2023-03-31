Capital Financial Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.91 and its 200-day moving average is $679.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

