Capital Financial Services LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

