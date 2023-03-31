Capital Financial Services LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

