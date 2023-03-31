Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

