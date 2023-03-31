Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

