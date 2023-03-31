Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.7% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

