Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 3.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

