Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $92.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $479.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

