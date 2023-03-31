Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $58.74 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

