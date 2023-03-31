Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

