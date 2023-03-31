Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 900 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

