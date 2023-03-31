Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $94.18 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

