Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 26,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,702. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.