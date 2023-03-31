CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.