CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

