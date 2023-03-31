CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

