CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $912,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

