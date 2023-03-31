CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $72.44 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

