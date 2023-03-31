CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,771,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,349,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

